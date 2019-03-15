Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Richard Sebastian Mollica


1936 - 2019
Sebastian Mollica

Richard (Sebastian) Mollica, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. He was born to Joseph and Theresa Mollica (Mollisen) June 30, 1936 in Akron, Ohio. After graduating from South High School in 1954 Rich served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the city of Akron Water Department where he retired after 34 years of service. Rich was involved in many clubs and organizations throughout Summit County. All friends and family are invited to Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, where calling hours will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a service. Rich's life will be celebrated immediately following at the Hibernians Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron. Please see full obituary at www.CoxFuneralHomeInc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
