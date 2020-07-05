Richard "Dick" Steiner Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully June 27, 2020. Dick, born in Akron Ohio, was the son of Donald M. and Marian S. Wagner. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eve. Dick is survived by his younger brother, Robert E. Wagner (Jo). He was also close to his cousin, Thomas R. Young (Janet). Dick graduated from Buchtel High School in 1948 and graduated from the University of Akron with a BA in Accounting in 1952. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He was an avid basketball and baseball player from childhood through his twenties. Dick served two years in the Air Force, before returning to Akron and the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he had worked during his college days. He retired in 1993 with 41 years service from Goodyear, spending many years in Finance and then the Sales division, working with dealers. On April 16, 1955, Dick married Evelyn McKinstry at Westminster Presbyterian Church and they would go on to spend 57 wonderful years together. They were blessed with 4 children, Douglas S. Wagner (Peggy) of Akron, Kristen E. Wagner of Akron, Richard T. Wagner of Houston, TX and Donald R. Wagner (Chris) of Burlington, KY. Dick was affectionately known as Pampa to his 6 grandchildren, Molly Farmer (Andy), Marnie Walston (Steve), Charlie Wagner (Jackie), Kaity Wagner, Sasha Wagner and Cole Wagner. Dick also was blessed with 3 great grandchildren, Cora and Owen Walston and Collynn Gifford. Dick is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Over the years, Dick was a passionate supporter of his children's and grandchildren's swim team programs and was an active member of the Firestone High Aquatic Association, serving multiple times as the organization's president. Known as "Mr. Swimming", Dick was always in the same seat at the natatorium, timing every race, from Doug's first meet in 1971 to Charlie's last meet in 2008. He was proud of all the kids who swam or dove for Firestone. Dick and Eve loved to travel, especially by ship. Cruising was their thing, they went around the world, thru the Panama Canal, to Alaska, Australia, Spain, St. Petersburg, Bermuda, etc. They also loved to eat out, name a restaurant and they had probably eaten there. In more recent years, Dick stayed active serving as a member of New Covenant Community Church. He also enjoyed his regular lunch dates with his Buchtel friends, his Wednesday lunch bunch and his church Finance group. A private burial service was held at Rose Hill Burial Park on July 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richard S Wagner Swimming Scholarship, Firestone High Aquatic Association, c/o Firestone CLC, 470 Castle Blvd., Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
