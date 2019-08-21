Home

Richard T. Cunningham

Richard T. Cunningham Obituary
Richard T. Cunningham The world lost an honorable man and true gentleman on August 14, 2019, when Richard T. Cunningham, "Dick", 89, died peacefully at Akron Summa Hospital's Palliative Care Unit. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303 with interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, Cuyahoga Falls. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at the Billow FAIRLAWN, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Richard T. Cunningham Spinal Cord Injury Scholarship c/o Kent State University, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001 or the Akron Bar Association, 57 S. Broadway St. Akron, OH 44308. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
