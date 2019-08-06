|
|
Richard T. "Dick" Morrison, age 91, of Bowerston (New Hagerstown), Ohio, died Saturday night, August 3, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.
He was born August 9, 1927 in Akron, Ohio and was the son of the late Thomas and Wilma McVicker Morrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Morrison.
Dick retired as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Clinton, Ohio in 1991 after more than 30 years of service. He was a Korean War Era Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston and a former member of the Green Valley Ruritans. Dick enjoyed attending numerous auctions and sales and was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Indians. He was also a skilled woodworker. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Judith J. (Jessie) Morrison, with whom he has been married for more than 60 years; a daughter, Cyndi Richey of New Franklin, OH; four sons, Dan Morrison of Canal Fulton, OH, Tom (Pilar) Morrison of Cypress, Texas, Steve (Lynda) Morrison of New Franklin, and Richard Scott (Deb) Morrison of Bowerston; two sisters, Carol Lengen of Clinton, OH and Mary Kelley of Akron, OH; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Tom Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at the Longview Cemetery in Bowerston where the Carroll County combined units of the V.F.W., D.A.V, and the American Legion will conduct military honors. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Baxter-Gardner
(740) 269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019