Richard Taylor "Dick" Cain, born November 8, 1933, passed away on September 17, 2020, after a brief illness. After a year of battling back to relatively good health following his congestive heart failure in 2019, Richard had to be hospitalized in September for a third fight with his heart. He was a strong, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he tried his best to come home again to his family but he passed away suddenly from complications of the heart failure. Richard grew up in Akron and Tallmadge the son of Charles Lewis Cain and Stella Marion Cain, attended Annunciation Catholic grade school, graduated from Tallmadge High School, attended the University of Akron, and worked most of his career for Grange Mutual Casualty Company. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he married Maxine Cain in 1953. They had four children, Stephen (passed away shortly after birth), Candy (Bruce) Wagner, Cathy (Cory) Harris and Rich (Barb) Cain. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Maxine; baby Stephen; his parents, and eight brothers and sisters, Charles, Hardin (Bob), Martha, John "Jerry", Anna Marion, William, Phillip and Nancy. Richard is survived by his children and spouses; his grandchildren, Mary (Chris) Gutman, David (Kellie) Kochan, Eric Kochan, Jesse Wagner, Kelly Wagner, Brian (Marcella) Wagner, Brian (Roshanna) Minton, Timothy (Jessica) Minton, Danielle (Daniel) Sullivan, Krista (Nate) Bushnell, Rebecca Bentley, Nicholas (Lindsay) Harris, Tyler Harris, Adam (Michelle) Cain, Tina (Chris) Dudo and Jeff (Katie) Dudo; He is also survived by twenty five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Cain, Nilene Cain, and brother-in-law, Howard Schertzinger. Richard was a beloved father and grandfather who spent many happy years taking his family on vacations to the beach in Ocean City, to weekend swimming picnics at Munroe Falls and Duncanside, and to the family lake home at Little Long Lake Michigan boating, skiing, fishing and snow mobiliing. He spent his retired years in Sarasota and Sun City Florida and Tallmadge, Ohio, and lived his final years in Tallmadge next door to his daughter, Candy and husband, Bruce, and across the street from granddaughter, Mary, husband, Chris and granddaughter, Cadence. He loved to see his great grandchildren, Cadence, Jackson and Andrew skate and bike up the street outside his home, and have big family birthday dinners with everyone. He spent treasured time with Rich and Barb on weekends watching the Indians or Browns, and with Cathy and Cory when they "camped" in their RV in his back yard. He loved to watch the birds on the feeders outside his window, reading books, and playing solitaire. He was always active, riding his outdoor and indoor bikes, golfing, playing handball and walking. He took his last bike ride on his indoor bike the week before he went to the Cleveland Clinic. Due to the CoVid pandemic a private family service will be held, with a celebration of his life at some time in the future when the world is safe again. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Richard's name, the family suggests the American Heart Association
, Cleveland Clinic Cardiology Akron Ohio, or a charity of your choice
.