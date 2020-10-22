Richard Thomas Mikovich, 62, of Akron, OH, passed away on October 9th, 2020. Richard is survived by his wife Renee Mikovich; sister Mary Ann (Paul) Gubanc; children Jessica, Sarah, Faye, Michael, Ricky, and Emilee; as well as stepsons Cody and Kyle Osborne; grandsons Caden, Cameron, and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Anne Mikovich and siblings Ellen McBride and Edward Mikovich. The family will be holding private services.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store