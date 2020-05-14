Richard (Dick) Reed, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Dick was born in Leechburg, Pennsylvania on February 10, 1935 and lived in the Akron, Ohio area for his entire adult life surrounded by his family. He served his country in the Army and made his career at the F.W. Albrecht Grocery Company for over 40 years and retired as a Meat Manager. Dick enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fly fishing, playing games with his wife Dolores and family including Pinochle, Euchre, and Yahtzee, watching movies, reading westerns, going out to restaurants with friends, and spending time with family and friends. His loving wife Dolores of 54 years, preceded Dick in death as well as his parents, Mervin and Alice Reed; along with his siblings, Betty Mae Gosnell (Carl), Janet Seay (Bill), Robert Reed, Donald Reed, Dorothy Goodman (Sam), and James Reed, and (Connie). Dick leaves behind his brother, William "Bill" Reed and brother-in-law, James "Tom" French; and children, Richard (Paulette), Stephen (Denise), Dolores (Tom), and Craig (Sandra). Dick enjoyed supporting his grandchildren, Lauren (Steven), Hannah (Bryan), Katie (Alexander, fiance), Michelle, Alexander, and Tyler (Alanna). Dick was overjoyed to also have met his great-grandchild, Grant. Private services will be held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Uniontown. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com