Richard W. Braman Richard W. Braman, of West Point, Mississippi, formerly of Copley, passed away August 19, 2019. Dick graduated from Copley High, class of 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a private pilot. He retired from United Tube with 45 years of service. After the death of his first wife, Leona, mother of his childre, he married Geneva for 31 years. Geneva out lived Dick by eight days, having passed on Aug. 27. Preceded in death by parents, Weir and Vera; sister, Janice Wightman; brothers, Erwin, Donald, and William; survivors include children, Patricia, Linda, and Michael; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild all residing in Florida. He leaves one brother, Kenneth in Norton. Richard and Geneva requested no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 2, 2019
