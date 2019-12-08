Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Houston


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Houston Obituary
Richard Houston, 82, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born June 17, 1937 in Barberton to the late Clyde and Virginia Houston. After graduating high school, Richard proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Babcox and Wilcox, was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan and enjoyed watching the Weather Channel. Richard enjoyed hearing about the lives of his sons and grandchildren. Besides his parents; Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Donna. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Kim), Jack (Lynn), Don and David Houston; grandchildren, Julieann (David) and Tiffany (Joe); great grandchildren, Rebecca, Cara and Waylon; brothers, Sam and Harry (Beverly) Houston; sister, Regina Marquess Per Richard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family burial was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -