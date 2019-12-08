|
|
Richard Houston, 82, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born June 17, 1937 in Barberton to the late Clyde and Virginia Houston. After graduating high school, Richard proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Babcox and Wilcox, was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan and enjoyed watching the Weather Channel. Richard enjoyed hearing about the lives of his sons and grandchildren. Besides his parents; Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Donna. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Kim), Jack (Lynn), Don and David Houston; grandchildren, Julieann (David) and Tiffany (Joe); great grandchildren, Rebecca, Cara and Waylon; brothers, Sam and Harry (Beverly) Houston; sister, Regina Marquess Per Richard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family burial was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019