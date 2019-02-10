Home

Richard Waitman Brown

Richard Waitman Brown Obituary
Richard Waitman Brown

Richard Waitman Brown - age 71, passed away on February 3, 2019. He enjoyed golf, joking with family and friends, and cooking. Rich was a recipient of the Paul Harris fellow award and a 36 year member of the local chapter Cuyahoga Falls Rotary.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Waitman and Candida Brown. Rich is survived by his wife,

Karen; children, son,

Patrick Mehen (Jenny), daughter, Kari Brown; granddaughter, Wren Mehen; brother, Robert Brown (Betty); niece, Donya Bedilion (Brett); great-niece, Morgan Bedilion; mother-in-law, Carmela Hope; brother-in-law, Dennis Olivo (Jodi); business partner of 18 years, Rhonda Braxton, and many cousins and friends.

Cremation has taken place, per Richard's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial mass to be held at a future date. Special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Hospice Care Team.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
