Born on April 6, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, Richard Wallace Schoonover of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida died on May 19, 2020 after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. Rick brought a special something extra to anywhere he happened to be and had the wonderful ability to shake things up, leaving them better than he found them. Opinionated but reasonable, fair and honest, he was well respected and a friend to many with an impact reaching far. Rick had a deep compassion for his wife and family, for friendships and for a good life full of love and laughter. He enjoyed holiday family gatherings and watching his daughter, nieces and nephews grow up into beautiful adults building wonderful families of their own. Golf at his home club, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club, as well as the camaraderie with his golfing buddies were important parts of his life. His passion for the Club ran deep as demonstrated by his years of leadership as President, on committees as well as by his extensive social involvement. Rick retired as Partner and V.P. of Sales for Cellxion, LLC which built out radio integrated wireless networks. He and his wife, Karen, enjoyed an extraordinary relationship whether traveling, working in their yard or enjoying a bottle of wine. As a loving "coach" to his daughter, Melissa, he taught her many things, not the least important of which was that he was a "handsome and brilliant" Dad! As a brother to sister Sheri, he was sweet and thoughtful, always looking out for her. Rick and Steve had a tight brotherly bond and a lot of fun over the years especially at their favorite annual Pebble Beach trip. In his immediate family, Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Julia Schoonover, and his brother Steven L. Schoonover. He is survived by wife, Karen Schoonover; his sister, Sheri Merrow and his daughter, Melissa Schoonover plus extended family on both sides. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled as pandemic restrictions lessen. In the meantime, raise a glass to Schoonie on occasion! He'll be toasting you back.







