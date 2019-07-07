Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Richard Warren Livergood Obituary
Richard Warren Livergood

Richard Warren Livergood, Sr., 89 years, passed away Thursday June 27, 2019.

Richard retired from the Akron Beacon Journal as a truck driver.

He is survived by wife loving wife of 70 years, Patricia; children, Richard, Jr. (Tammy), Candace (Chuck) Fosbrink, Pamela (Kim) Miller, Darlene (Jim) Johnston; grandchildren, Jim (Karen) Fosbrink, Cory (Amanda) Fosbrink, Scott (Shannon) Fosbrink, John (Michelle) Livergood and Stephanie Livergood, Christy Miller, Brian (Jenny) Miller, Lindsay Miller,Todd (Lindsay) Johnston, Luke (Lisa) Johnston, Jill (Kerry) Cline; great grandchildren, Brent, Patricia, Nick, Hanna,Cody, Jackson, June, Daniel, Kathrine, Matthew, Chloe, Sadie, Liam, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Pearl, Dorothy, Lane, Keegan.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations maybe made to Paws and Prayers or One of a Kind Pet Rescue.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
