Richard William Kuhar unexpectedly reeled in his line and decided to move to a better fishing hole, Friday, June 21st.



Born August 14, 1939 in Monessen, PA, He attended Holy Name School and graduated from Monessen High School in 1957 where he was Vice President of his senior class. While attending Waynesburg University (PA), he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. In 1961 he earned a BA in Accounting and upon graduation enlisted in the Navy.



While proudly serving in the Navy Richard was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation, traveled the world, became an Honorable Shellback, and took part in the military blockade of Cuba in 1962. Once honorably discharged from the Navy he relocated to Akron, OH where he lived the rest of his life.



On this journey with him was his catch of a lifetime, his love, his wife Becky. They met at an 8th grade football game and recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.



Richard always had an entrepreneurial spirit; starting as a boy with a paper route, through college typing research papers, and ironing sailor's uniforms in the Navy. He was a pioneer in the computer industry culminating in the forming of ARKAY. He achieved his dream of owning a successful company and running it with his sons, Richard J. and Chad.



Richard was an avid sportsman. As a boy he was a proud member of the Black Hawks youth baseball team, coached by his dad and as a dad, Richard coached his sons and a generation of boys in baseball through the Copley Athletic Association. As his boys grew older Richard was their number one fan, cheering them on in Soccer and Wrestling.



Richard also enjoyed playing softball and racquetball. He played tennis at Fairlawn Country Club where he and Becky were co-chairs of the tennis committee. "Kuhar's Corner" will now be empty.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, August and Anna Kuhar and his sister, Mary Ann Ralston.



He is survived by the love of his life, Becky (Rebecca Menefee); sons, Richard J. (Susi) and Chad; sister-in-law, Alice Gilmore; grandchildren, Cassidy, Reese and Ellie, who will miss "Pa"; nieces and nephews; his brother, Michael (Carolyn) and all the friends and neighbors who ate his home grown tomatoes every summer.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. Friends may call Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in August. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Copley Youth Athletic Association.