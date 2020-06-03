Richard "Dick" Zechman, age 84, passed peacefully June 1, 2020 in Akron, OH. With his signature cowboy hat, black leather boots, bomber jacket and classic handlebar mustache, Dick was an unmistakable presence. There are no words to say how much he meant as a father, grandfather, brother, friend, and neighbor. He will be greatly missed by so many. No visitation or funeral will be held. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at a time and location TBA. Full obituary can be found at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 800-864-2295
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.