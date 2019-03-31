Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Rick E. Spangler Obituary
Rick E. Spangler

Rick E. Spangler, age 72, of Alliance, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 after a courageous eight year battle with cancer.

He was born in Akron on January 2, 1947 to the late Ray and Julia (Burke) Spangler and served in the Army National Guard. He was a lifetime auctioneer and worked at Akron Auto Auction and Pennsylvania auto auctions. To this day he still adored his wife of 43 1/2 years, Sally. He always said he had two passions, horses and horse power. If he wasn't in the garage or on the race track, you would find him in the barn or on a tractor.

He was preceded in death by wife, Sally; and great friends, Jim Merriner and Darrell Jennings. He is survived by his children, Ray (Tammy) Spangler, Vicky (Ed) Burns; grandchildren, Derick (Ashley A.) Spangler, Ashley K. Spangler; sister, Shirley Foust; brother-in-law, Greg (Jean) Foust; other relatives, many friends and special friends, Bob (Barbara) Brown, Bill (Gerri) Channell and Dr. "Tripp" (Sandy) Tripp.

Calling hours are April 2, Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are April 3, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Williams officiating.

Per Rick's request, wear your best jeans and boots.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
