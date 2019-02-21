Rick Lee Sigman



Rick Lee Sigman, 51, of Tallmadge, born January 28, 1968, passed away on February 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife and sons. He is co-owner of Perfect Converter Company that has been in business for 18 years. Rick always loved his family, friends and lived life to the fullest. Whenever he was present you could guarantee he was going to make you laugh.



Nothing was ever more important than his wife, kids and family. Rick always told it how it was and was a man of his word which made him so special to so many. He would do anything for anyone and didn't hesitate to put those he loved before himself.



He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christine; sons, Derek, Austin and Logan; grandson, Jaidyn; granddaughter, Lana; his fur baby, Macy; siblings, Kim (Jim) Lockey, Gail (Ron) Randall, Joe (Donna) Sigman, Kenny Boyle; brother-in-law, Geoff Marlo; mother-in-law, Marie Finch and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Henson; father, Joseph Sigman and fur baby, Harley.



Christine and sons have made arrangements for Friday, February 22nd from 3 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. There will be a celebration of life to be determined at a later date.



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary