Rickey Poe, age 59 of Cambridge, Ohio, entered Heaven with his loving family by his side, on November 24, 2019 at 12:14 PM. He was born on September 21, 1960 in Akron, the son of the late Elbert and Elouise (nee Pauley) Poe. Rickey was a hustler like no other. He enjoyed fishing, camping, family and grandchildren. Rickey and Kim took numerous memorable fun-filled vacations together. Rickey was an ornery soul that loved his knives and guns, and if you knew him, you knew this!!! He fought a long illness and appreciated the outpouring of love and support from family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Kim (nee Smiley), whom he married on July 21, 2006; his "children", Jessica (Shawn) Hood, April (Joseph "Joey") Patterson and Rachael (Johnny II) Berry; his former wife's children, Sebastian Perkins and Grace Hacker; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marshal, Trinity, Dylan, Jazmyn, Alyssah, and Johnny III "Bubby". Also surviving are his sisters, Jean "Sissy" (Lee) Kirven, Mary (Robert "Bob" Tyson) Poe and Cora Poe and his many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Kathy Sandridge. Thank you to his nieces Jessica and Tabitha Poe and Stephnie Cannon, for the love, care and support you showed him in his final days. Other than his parents; Rickey was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Poe and Judy Butler; his niece, Aleena, and his nephew, Xavier; his father-in-law is also deceased, Marshall "Tap" Smiley. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Aric Smith will celebrate Rickey's life. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019