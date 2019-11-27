Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Poe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Poe


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickey Poe Obituary
Rickey Poe, age 59 of Cambridge, Ohio, entered Heaven with his loving family by his side, on November 24, 2019 at 12:14 PM. He was born on September 21, 1960 in Akron, the son of the late Elbert and Elouise (nee Pauley) Poe. Rickey was a hustler like no other. He enjoyed fishing, camping, family and grandchildren. Rickey and Kim took numerous memorable fun-filled vacations together. Rickey was an ornery soul that loved his knives and guns, and if you knew him, you knew this!!! He fought a long illness and appreciated the outpouring of love and support from family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Kim (nee Smiley), whom he married on July 21, 2006; his "children", Jessica (Shawn) Hood, April (Joseph "Joey") Patterson and Rachael (Johnny II) Berry; his former wife's children, Sebastian Perkins and Grace Hacker; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marshal, Trinity, Dylan, Jazmyn, Alyssah, and Johnny III "Bubby". Also surviving are his sisters, Jean "Sissy" (Lee) Kirven, Mary (Robert "Bob" Tyson) Poe and Cora Poe and his many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Kathy Sandridge. Thank you to his nieces Jessica and Tabitha Poe and Stephnie Cannon, for the love, care and support you showed him in his final days. Other than his parents; Rickey was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Poe and Judy Butler; his niece, Aleena, and his nephew, Xavier; his father-in-law is also deceased, Marshall "Tap" Smiley. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Aric Smith will celebrate Rickey's life. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now