Rickey W. Votaw
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Rickey "Richard" W. Votaw, 72, passed away July 4, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Merlyn and Helen Votaw and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for most of his life. Rickey worked for Midwest in Medina through the Summit County DD. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. He is survived by his brothers, Merlyn II "Bud" (Donna) of Alliance and Gary (Gerda) of Cuyahoga Falls and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to The Summit County DD 89 E. Howe Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
