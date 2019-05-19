Ricky Floyd Germano



Ricky Floyd Germano, 63, of Kent passed away after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Wednesday, May 15th at his home.



Rick was an avid NASCAR fan, which meant no family events on race day. He drove a truck for the past 30 years; working for a number of local companies. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's events from sports to dance to regular school events. His family was his pride and joy.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Floyd Germano; brother, Ron Earvin; brother-in-law, Pat Smith and special Aunt, Louise Steele. Rick is survived by the love of his life and wife of 37 years, Deb; daughter, Sarah (Joe) Herston of Tallmadge; son, Vince (Caitlin) Germano of Brimfield; and six grandchildren, Vince Jr., Gage, Carmyn, Liam, Audrey, and Ella; sisters, Cheryl Smith of Stow and Diane Cowell (Dave) of Statesville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Jill Earvin of Cuyahoga Falls; and brother-in-law, Anthony (Theresa) Montoni of Kent; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.



I will love you forever!



Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) with Pastor Joyce Fast, Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ricky's final resting place will be Standing Rock Cemetery.



You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Ricky's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary