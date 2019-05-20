|
|
Ricky Floyd Germano
Ricky Floyd Germano, 63, of Kent passed away after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Wednesday, May 15th at his home.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) with Pastor Joyce Fast, Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ricky's final resting place will be Standing Rock Cemetery.
You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Ricky's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2019