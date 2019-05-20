Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Ricky Floyd Germano

Ricky Floyd Germano Obituary
Ricky Floyd Germano

Ricky Floyd Germano, 63, of Kent passed away after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Wednesday, May 15th at his home.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) with Pastor Joyce Fast, Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ricky's final resting place will be Standing Rock Cemetery.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2019
