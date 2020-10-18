Mr. Ricky Gale King, 73, of Marshville, NC passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Summit County Ohio, on July 21, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Clarence King as well as his siblings; Daena Mauer, Kenneth King and Roy (Skip) King. A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, Waxhaw, NC. Burial took place at Lakeland Memorial Park. Ricky is survived by his mother, Garnet Barnhart King; loving wife, Patricia Harrison King; son, Jimmy Johnson (Shelly) of Kingsport, TN; five daughters, Kimberly Wiestling (Brian) of Mount Gilead, NC, Michelle Johnson Baker, of Monroe, NC, Laura Byrum (Kevin) of Indian Trail, NC, Sarah McLain (Travis) of Peachland, NC, and Katie Little (Lane) of Peachland, NC; brother, David King (Jan) of Clinton, OH; twenty two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com