Retired Captain Ricky G. Neal, Sr. Retired Captain Ricky G. Neal, Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna. Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Ravenna Assembly of God Church, 6401 State Route 14 in Ravenna, Reverend Gary Beck will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the Assembly of God Legacy Offering. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Ricky may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.