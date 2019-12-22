Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Riley Virginia Shipley


1990 - 2019
Riley Virginia Shipley Obituary
Riley Virginia Shipley, age 29, of Coventry Twp., Ohio, died on December 19, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1990 in Barberton, the daughter of David D. and Peggy Sue (nee Abbott) Shipley Weaver of Coventry Twp. Riley was a 2008 graduate of Coventry High School. In addition to her parents, Riley is survived by her siblings, Candy (Dave) Kolanski and Joe Shipley; nephews, Drake, Ben and Reed; aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
