Riley Virginia Shipley, age 29, of Coventry Twp., Ohio, died on December 19, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1990 in Barberton, the daughter of David D. and Peggy Sue (nee Abbott) Shipley Weaver of Coventry Twp. Riley was a 2008 graduate of Coventry High School. In addition to her parents, Riley is survived by her siblings, Candy (Dave) Kolanski and Joe Shipley; nephews, Drake, Ben and Reed; aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019