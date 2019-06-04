Rilla O. Casto



MARSHALLVILLE -- Rilla O. Casto, age 77, passed away on June 2, 2019. Born on December 12, 1941 in Barberton to the late Milo M. and Sybil Minks, she was a resident of Marshallville for 57 years. Rilla retired from Rubbermaid after 24 years of service and had previously worked at Sara Lee Nursing Home and Barberton Citizens Hospital as a nurse's aide.



She was a member of Steel Workers Union Local 302L, and past member of Order of Eastern Star in Canal Fulton. Rilla loved to quilt and crochet and enjoyed spending time with her "grand kitties" Punkin, Brook, Muffin and Sadie.



Preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Osburn and granddaughter, Lisa Osburn; she is survived by her daughter, Sandy Casto of Marshallville; grandchildren, Michelle Sutton and Cory Osburn; great-grandchildren, Conner and Morgan Sutton; son in-law, Richard Osburn of Madison, Tenn.; brother in-law who she loved as a son, Joe (Francie) Casto of Marshallville.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown with Pastor Nathan Robinson, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary