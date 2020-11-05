Rita Ann (Rosta) Cich, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd at her home in Norton surrounded by her loving family. She went home to the Good Lord after an 8-month courageous battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Rita was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on January 9th to Samuel and Ann Rosta. She attended St. Anthony Catholic Church and was a 1962 graduate of Steubenville Catholic Central High School. Rita graduated from the College of Steubenville, now Franciscan University of Steubenville, with a degree in medical technology. In 1968, Rita married her high school sweetheart, Frank A. Cich. Frank and Rita moved to Akron in 1969 and eventually settled in Norton in 1971, where they raised four beautiful daughters Lisa Ann Cich, Debbie Cich, Gina (Jason) Gresser, and Cindy (Andrew) Wise. Rita loved her family more than anything! She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother ("Nonni"), and the special time she shared with her grandchildren and grand dogs. Rita loved cooking, baking, and caring for her grandchildren - Luke (12), Noah (12), Jacob (10), Colton (8), Benjamin (8), Lilly (6), and Avery (4). She was a wonderful listener, a great storyteller, and would do anything for her family. Rita was very dedicated to her faith and was a member and volunteer at St. Augustine Church in Barberton most of her life. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ann Rosta. She is survived by her husband, Frank, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including her loving cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Social distancing and masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Church in Rita's honor. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
