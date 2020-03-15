Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356

Rita Ann Jarvis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Ann Jarvis Obituary
Rita Ann Jarvis, 80, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hanover House. She was born July 23, 1939 to the late Wilbert C. and Alice (Semelsberger) Young. Rita retired from BF Goodrich and was a member of SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Canal Fulton. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by brother, Don Young. Rita is survived by her son, Richard (Wanda) Jarvis, grandson, Jason King; sister, Mary Kraft; nephew, Donald (Cheryl) Young; nieces, Cindy Kolm and Chris Freeman. Memorial Mass will be held TUESDAY, 11 a.m. at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 High Street N. with Fr. Kevin McCaffrey, Celebrant. Final Resting Place Canal Fulton Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -