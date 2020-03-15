|
|
Rita Ann Jarvis, 80, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hanover House. She was born July 23, 1939 to the late Wilbert C. and Alice (Semelsberger) Young. Rita retired from BF Goodrich and was a member of SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Canal Fulton. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by brother, Don Young. Rita is survived by her son, Richard (Wanda) Jarvis, grandson, Jason King; sister, Mary Kraft; nephew, Donald (Cheryl) Young; nieces, Cindy Kolm and Chris Freeman. Memorial Mass will be held TUESDAY, 11 a.m. at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 High Street N. with Fr. Kevin McCaffrey, Celebrant. Final Resting Place Canal Fulton Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020