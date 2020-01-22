|
|
Rita Ann Samuels Rita Ann Samuels (nee Lebo), age 72, of Hudson passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born on May 24, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, she grew up in and lived in Campbell, Ohio until 1972. She was a proud graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and Youngstown Technical Institute. She married her husband, Michael, on October 7, 1972 and moved to Coraopolis, Pa. Prior to becoming a full-time devoted homemaker, she worked in data entry for Ohio Bureau of Employment Services and Dravo Corporation. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Samuels; her loving daughter, Erin (Michael) Wilson and her dear grandchildren, Evan and Nora Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Pauline Lebo (nee Suhich). Rita enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers and music. Some of her best moments were spent with her family traveling to Europe, Disney World and beach vacations in the Outer Banks. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and caring friend. The family will receive friends 4 - 7 p.m. Friday at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH (330) 650-4181. Prayers at the funeral home will begin at 10 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 North Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Interment will follow at Markillie Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020