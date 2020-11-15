) TOGETHER AGAIN Rita C. Hall, age 96, of Concord Township, passed away November 13, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to James and Alice (Sullivan) Donahue. Rita retired from AT & T (Ohio Bell) after many years of service as a telephone operator in Akron, Ohio. During World War II she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter". Rita was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She enjoyed shopping. Family was most important to Rita and she always enjoyed the times they were together. Rita is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Carillo and Catherine (James) Ulle; step-children, Judy Dale (Richard) Modaferri, and Randy Hall; grandchildren, Catherine "Gigi" Carillo, James (Chelsea) Ulle Jr., John "Jack" Ulle and Christopher (fiancÃƒÂ©, Emily) Modaferri; great grandchild, Scarlett Ulle; special nieces and nephews, Nora (James) Flannigan, James (Kathleen) Siewert and Michael Siewert. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert John "Jack" Hall in 1987; step-daughter-in-law, Barbara Hall; step-son, John Hall and her parents. Due to the COVID pandemic, a catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel Church and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Rita's memory to Telecom Pioneers Charitable Foundation, Pioneers Member Services Center, P. O. Box 758515, Topeka, KS. 66675-8515.







