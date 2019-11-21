|
Rita Sziraky, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away November 17, 2019 in Cincinnati. She was born April 15, 1934 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Nemeth) Kovac. She graduated from St. Bernard's Grade School and St. Vincent's High School. After high school she attended secretarial school in Akron. Rita married at a young age and had two daughters which she raised as a single parent. She lived in Cincy the past 60 years. Rita worked for the State of Ohio for over 30 years and then worked for the IRS for 15 years. She was a member of Montgomery Garden Club and Cincinnati REIA for real estate. She enjoyed travel, gardening and animal welfare. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Sziraky; and brother, Karl Kovac. Rita is survived by her daughter, Judy Culbertson (Paul); grandsons, Seth Culbertson (Janel) and Quinn Culbertson; siblings: Mary Bermingham, Francis Kovac and Ed Kovac; also survived by sisters-in-law and extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church (44 University Avenue in Akron), where the family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Cincinnati at spcacincinnati.org Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019