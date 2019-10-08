|
Sister Rita Costello, H.M., formerly Sr. Thomas Aquinas, 84, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Concord Reserve, Westlake, Ohio. Sr. Rita dedicated her life to God and enriched, educated and enlightened countless people as a teacher, pastoral minister and hospice chaplain during her 56 years of active ministry in the dioceses of Cleveland and Youngstown and the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Originally from Akron, she graduated in 1954 from Villa Maria High School, Villa Maria PA and entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary in 1955 from St. Martha Parish. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Tropeano) Costello. She is survived by her sisters, Maria Bako and Monica Brown; nephews, Carl Bako (Holly), J.J. Brown (Carmen) and David Brown and their families and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 64 years. She was also preceded in death by her twin brothers, Rev. Joseph Costello and Rev. James P. Costello. Funeral Friday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Thursday, October 10, 3:30-7:00 pm and Friday, October 11, 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, PO Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. See www.humilityofmary.org Arrangements by the McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019