Together Again Sister Rita Costello, HM, 84, went home to be with the Lord October 5. Sister Rita dedicated her life to God and enriched, educated and enlightened countless people during her life journey. She was beloved by all thanks to an amazing sense of humor and unmatched wisdom. Sister Rita was born in Akron (North Hill). She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Seton Hill College, Greensburg, Pa., and her Master of Arts from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind. She served 29 years as a teacher in the Cleveland, Youngstown and Atlanta at Magnificat High School, Rocky River; Erieview Catholic High School, Cleveland; St. Edward Jr. High, Youngstown; St. John High School, Ashtabula; and St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. She also served in pastoral ministry at St. Joseph Hospital & Health Center, Lorain Hospice and at New Life Hospice, Lorain. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Marie Costello as well as her twin brothers, Reverend Joseph Costello and Reverend James Costello. She is survived by her sisters, Maria Bako (Carl) and Monica Brown; nephews, Carl Bako (Holly), J.J. Brown (Carmen) and David Brown; great nieces and nephews, Sebastian and Julian Brown, Brittany Dicko and Allison Dicko, Maria Ferrante and Maddox Booth. She also leaves behind special friends, Bishop Roger Gries, Bishop Gilbert Sheldon, Rita Burdick Covell, Jeannie Flynn, Sr. Dolores Lucas, Sr. Peg Cessna, Sr. Margaret Marszal and Sr. Margaret Dunn. Funeral Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel today, 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. this evening. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria, PA 16155. See www.humilityofmary.org. Arrangements by the McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019