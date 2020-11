Rita Hall passed away November 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Lula M. Gurley and Fletcher Sweeney. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Hall and Ernie (Alesha) Hall; sisters, Annette Boykins, Sandra Johnson and Loretta Howard; five grandsons, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store