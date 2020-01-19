|
|
Rita J. Baechel, 93 of Akron passed away on January 13, 2020. She retired from B.F. Goodrich and was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rita is preceded by her husband, Bud Baechel; son, Alan Baechel; sister, Rose Thomas and brother, Gene Miller. She is survived by her daughters: Linda (James) Facciuto, Joyce (Jeff) Blankenship and Janine McHenry; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grand children; sister, Bernice Baughman and many nieces and nephews. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW on Monday at 10 a.m., officiated by Rev. Samuel R. Ciccolini, followed by inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10. Donations, if desired may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020