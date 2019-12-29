|
|
Rita Jane Rohner passed away peacefully on the 26th day of December, 2019 at The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center with some of her family by her side. She was born in Akron on November 23, 1927, where she resided all of her life. Rita attended Sacred Heart Academy and Our Lady of the Elms High School, graduating from the latter in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in both Home Economics and Biology from Ursuline College (Cleveland). When attending Ursuline, she was voted John Carroll University's First Homecoming Queen. While in high school and college, she was employed part-time by the M. O'Neil Co. as a model. In 1949 Rita turned down some modeling offers in New York deciding instead to marry the love of her life, settle down and raise a family. So in that year Rita married Ralph J. Rohner who she remained happily married to for 38 years, until his death in 1987. Rita was also predeceased by her loving parents, Leo L. and Mary Jane Buehrle; daughter, Mrs. Manuel Rodriguez (Anne Marie); and her sister, Mrs. Robert L. Waldvogel (Eileen M.). She is survived by her children, Ralph A. (Chip), (Susan) Rohner of Bath, and Mary Jane (Mitzi) Hudec of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She also leaves her grandchildren, Anthony Rohner, Matthew Rohner, Theresa (John) Anderson, Noelle (Beau) Blythe, Elena (Joseph) Stouse, and Dr. Rita Hudec; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Xavier, Maximillian, Augustine, Christopher, Joseph, and Michael. Rita was a wonderful wife, mother, and role model. She was active in republican politics. Over the years she and Ralph attended many republican national conventions together, and for many years she was the Precinct Committeewoman and presiding judge for her district. She dearly treasured being a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church's Altar and Rosary Society. As a member of the St. Thomas Hospital Women's' Board, she volunteered many years for the annual Day at the Races; as well as various Hospital Projects. Past memberships and activities also include membership in the Fairlawn Garden Club, the Akron Women's City Club, and volunteering for the Akron Art Museum. Together, she and her husband enjoyed many years as members of the University Club's weekly Bowling League. They also volunteered for countless civic projects, such as the preservation of historic buildings which included both saving and restoring the Akron Civic Theatre. Rita was kind, humble, and beautiful. Most importantly, her priority of living and loving her Catholic faith was something she truly cherished. For several years she attended daily Mass. She was also the driving force in starting her neighborhood Block Rosary Group, which she had in her home for many years. Thankfully (short of only the final three weeks) Mom's longstanding desire to be able to stay in her home as she got older was realized. Her son, Chip, lovingly and tenderly cared for her for the last 7 years sacrificing his own family and needs for those of his mother. We wish to thank everyone else, both family and others who assisted in her home care, especially her daughter, Mitzi and Ute Buttkus. And in her final days, Summa Health and the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for their nursing care. And finally wish to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who have kept her in their prayers. Viewing will be from 11am to 12:30pm, Thursday Jan 2nd at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 450 Dennison Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30pm followed by a Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Dennison Ave.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019