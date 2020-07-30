One of Earth's angels, Rita Jean Constantine, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Mom was born August 10, 1927 in Ravenna, OH to Alphonse and Grace Trares, and was a long time Cuyahoga Falls resident. She worked as an operator at St. Thomas Hospital, and was an active member of St. Joseph Parish and it's Altar and Rosary Society, and the Setons. Mom was a unique and gentle soul who loved her family, the Lord, a matching outfit, a good bargain discount, and a good laugh. She had a quick wit, was known for her clever one liners, and saying, "might as well laugh as cry." It wasn't unusual to walk into her house and find her tickling the ivories while belting out "Mame", or eating a bowl of ice cream with a 3 Musketeers chaser. She loved to spend time with her "adopted" family at Eddy's Restaurant, eating a good meal and enjoying conversations with all the waitresses. She never met a stranger as everyone in town knew and loved her. She was a quiet, strong leader who guided our lives with her love, wisdom, support and strength. She lived to be of service to others by washing church laundry, taking shut-ins to doctor appointments and to the grocery store, being a Eucharistic Minister, giving Communion to nursing home residents, and by hosting U.S. And Canadian Veterans at her home after the annual Cuyahoga Falls Memorial Day Parade. She taught us to never take ourselves too seriously, treat everyone with respect and kindness, look for the good in everybody, family is everything, find the humor in even the worst situation, and above all...don't forget to love and laugh every day We will miss you always, Mom, and we hope to carry your strength, spirit, optimism and zest for life with us the rest of our lives, and live by your example...until me meet again...Love, your Family. In addition to her parents, Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Thomas in 1993; and son, Edward in July 2020. Rita is survived by sons, Mark (Millie) and Marty (Jodi); daughters, Clare (Andy) Myers, Jean (Dave) Springer and Joan (Chuck) Eakin; daughter-in-law, Julie Constantine; and eight grandchildren. We would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Danbury Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care they gave our Mother. Friends may call Friday, July 31 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Ciriello and Carr FAIRLAWN CHAPEL, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery.