(Raabe) Rita Lowe, 93, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born March 16, 1926 in Akron to the late George and Marie Raabe. Rita was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family on her farm. She loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time at RiverTree Lake Christian Church. Besides her parents; Rita was preceded in death by her husband, B. Blaine Lowe and sister, Marjorie Myers. She is survived by sons, Ron (Linda) and Bill (Sue) Lowe; daughters, Diane (Phil) Wagler and Sharlotte Goodyear; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Jim Lee officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's name to RiverTree Lake Christian Church, 2201 Lake Center Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019