) Rita M. Blakemore, 87, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on October 11, 2019. Rita was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Ralph and Jennie (nee Gallitto) Gattozzi on October 24, 1931. Rita graduated magna cum laude from Kent State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Her lifetime mission was to be a good mother, which she accomplished. She enjoyed her job at Western Reserve Academy for 25 years, where she met lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Blakemore Jr.; brother, Louis Gattozzi; and sister, Hyacinth Farrell. Rita will be greatly missed by her son, Jon Blakemore, of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Ben Manayan, of Green; and family and friends. Family and friends may visit Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 131 North Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, online or sent to 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307, or to the Portage APL, online or sent to 8122 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, OH 44266. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019