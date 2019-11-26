|
TOGETHER AGAIN Rita M. Sommerfeldt, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her precious family. She was born on November 17, 1929 in Doylestown, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Suffield, Ohio. Rita was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 42 years, Jack Sommerfeldt; parents, Raymond and Helen Rech; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Paul Dollison and dear friend, Mary Fitts. Left to cherish Rita's memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Don Carano, and Pat and Gary Fitts; grandchildren, Eric and Liz Slepoy, Brian and Andrea Slepoy, Brad and Tanya Fitts, and Brook and Jeremy Farmer; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Dominic, Andrew, Benjamin, and Kamryn. Rita was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Daughters of Herman where she held various offices for several years. She was a previous 4H advisor and a member of the Red Hats. She volunteered for Food Shelf, Meals on Wheels and the Funeral Dinner Committee, just to mention a few. She enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling, camping, playing cards, and listening to polka music. Her family was her life. She enjoyed and loved each one in their own special way. She stayed busy traveling to band shows, plays, concerts, grandparents day, scouts, and sporting events. Along with her family, she cherished and valued her friends, you were all a big part of her life. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center for their exceptional care. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Randolph, Suffield, Atwater Food Shelf, or the Suffield Fire Department.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019