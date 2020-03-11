Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map

Rita Mae Cross


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Mae Cross Obituary
Rita Mae Cross, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Her greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mariam Conti; father, Walter Weakland; sister, De'Nae Sargeant; brother, Michael Weakland; and husband, Phil Cross. Rita is survived by children, Linda (Robert) Porter, Raymond (Audrey) Cross, Susanna (Ronald) Fogt; grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Porter, Katlyn (Aaron) Prater, Ronald Fogt; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Maxwell Prater; siblings, Charles (Bonnie) Weakland, Dorothy Paxton, Charlotte (Keith) Hinds, Patrick (Kim) Conti, Nicholas (Mary) Conti, Noreen Smith, John (Andrea) Conti; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and partner, Harry Cross. Visitation Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral Mass Friday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron to follow. To share a message with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now