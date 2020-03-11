|
Rita Mae Cross, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Her greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mariam Conti; father, Walter Weakland; sister, De'Nae Sargeant; brother, Michael Weakland; and husband, Phil Cross. Rita is survived by children, Linda (Robert) Porter, Raymond (Audrey) Cross, Susanna (Ronald) Fogt; grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Porter, Katlyn (Aaron) Prater, Ronald Fogt; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Maxwell Prater; siblings, Charles (Bonnie) Weakland, Dorothy Paxton, Charlotte (Keith) Hinds, Patrick (Kim) Conti, Nicholas (Mary) Conti, Noreen Smith, John (Andrea) Conti; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and partner, Harry Cross. Visitation Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral Mass Friday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron to follow. To share a message with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020