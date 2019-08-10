|
|
Rita May Lockshin Rita May Lockshin, 89, passed away peacefully at her home, two months shy of her 90th birthday on August 7, 2019. She was born in Akron on October 1, 1929 to Abraham and Lillian May. Rita graduated from Buchtel High School where she met her husband David and attended The Ohio State University. In addition to family, exercise was Rita's passion. She volunteered at Akron City Hospital and was a member of many Jewish Organizations. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, David and her brother, Norman May. She is survived by her children: son, Rick and daughter, Susan Kattan (David); grandchildren, Daniel (Victoria), Justin (Tricia), Lindsay; great grandchildren, Brady, Roselynn, Allison and Norman. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers for the care and love they gave Rita over the past few years. Memorial services will be held at Gordon Flury Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Rd., Akron, OH on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service immediately following. The family will receive visitors between 7 and 9 p.m. at the home of Susan and David Kattan. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019