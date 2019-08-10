Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-7989
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lockshin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita May Lockshin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita May Lockshin Obituary
Rita May Lockshin Rita May Lockshin, 89, passed away peacefully at her home, two months shy of her 90th birthday on August 7, 2019. She was born in Akron on October 1, 1929 to Abraham and Lillian May. Rita graduated from Buchtel High School where she met her husband David and attended The Ohio State University. In addition to family, exercise was Rita's passion. She volunteered at Akron City Hospital and was a member of many Jewish Organizations. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, David and her brother, Norman May. She is survived by her children: son, Rick and daughter, Susan Kattan (David); grandchildren, Daniel (Victoria), Justin (Tricia), Lindsay; great grandchildren, Brady, Roselynn, Allison and Norman. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers for the care and love they gave Rita over the past few years. Memorial services will be held at Gordon Flury Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Rd., Akron, OH on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service immediately following. The family will receive visitors between 7 and 9 p.m. at the home of Susan and David Kattan. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now