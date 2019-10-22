|
|
Ritha Jean Cottrell, 75, passed away at home into the arms of Jesus on October 18, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Derris "Darrell"; daughter, Sheri (David) Hutson; 7 granddaughters; 1 departed grandson; 2 great-granddaughters; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers. Friends and family will be received from 4pm-8pm on Saturday, October 26 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. M any thanks to the wonderful caregivers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019