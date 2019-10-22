Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ritha Cottrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ritha Jean Cottrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ritha Jean Cottrell Obituary
Ritha Jean Cottrell, 75, passed away at home into the arms of Jesus on October 18, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Derris "Darrell"; daughter, Sheri (David) Hutson; 7 granddaughters; 1 departed grandson; 2 great-granddaughters; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers. Friends and family will be received from 4pm-8pm on Saturday, October 26 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. M any thanks to the wonderful caregivers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ritha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now