THEN AND NOW CUYAHOGA FALLS -- R.L. Fitzpatrick, 94, passed away after waging the war against Covid-19; he bravely lost the battle on April 10, 2020. He was born in Cherokee, Alabama and has resided in Cuyahoga Falls since 1967. RL married Florence, the love of his life, on August 8,1953. Mr. Fitzpatrick was a highly decorated Marine veteran serving in both WWII and the Korean War receiving a purple heart for injuries sustained on Iwo Jima. He retired from Massey Ferguson in 1982 after 22 years of service. Mr. Fitzpatrick was a member of Broadman Baptist Church and the VFW Ralph Huff Post 1062. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, playing pool, bowling, playing guitar, singing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Florence; children, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Linda (Todd) Keim, Gary (Linda) Fitzpatrick, Patti (Bill) Ghrist and Sandy (Brad) Mouser; grandchildren, Christina, Lindsey, Jennifer (Todd), Valerie, Timothy (Laura), Lauren (Nelson), Laurel (Danny), Shannon (Henry), Christopher and Sean; greatgrandchildren, Gaige, Mason, Rylie, Joseph, Liam, Levi, Cuyler, Selah, Olive, Silas, Samuel and Grady; siblings, Bertha Nanney, Jerry Fitzpatrick and Lee Ella Land. The family will be having a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Broadman Baptist Church 350 E. Bath Rd. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020