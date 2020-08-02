Rob Adrion, 59, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a resident of Barberton for most of his life and employed as a truck driver. Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Marilyn and brother, Davey. Rob is survived by his wife, Wendy; children, Brittney, Nicole, Nathaniel and Marky; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Piper, Jackson, Calie, Jameson, Izzy, Kaden and Arabelle; four brothers; one sister; along with other family members and many friends. Following Rob's wishes cremation has taken place.