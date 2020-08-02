1/1
Rob Adrion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rob Adrion, 59, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a resident of Barberton for most of his life and employed as a truck driver. Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Marilyn and brother, Davey. Rob is survived by his wife, Wendy; children, Brittney, Nicole, Nathaniel and Marky; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Piper, Jackson, Calie, Jameson, Izzy, Kaden and Arabelle; four brothers; one sister; along with other family members and many friends. Following Rob's wishes cremation has taken place.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved