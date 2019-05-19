|
Rob Anderson
Rob Anderson, age 24, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2019.
Born in Akron, he lived in Cuyahoga Falls and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Rob enjoyed drumming, video games and cars, especially Mustangs.
Preceded in death by his uncle, Harry Riddle Jr., Rob is survived by his parents, Bob and Denise Anderson; brother, Anthony (Brooke) Anderson; grandparents, Jeanie (Harry Sr.) Riddle, Daniel Donnelly and Robert Glenn Anderson Sr.; fiancee, Karina Pleli; and many loving friends and pets.
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a celebration of Rob's life will follow at 6 p.m. Monday.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019