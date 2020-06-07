Robert A. Bodeker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Bodeker passed away on June 2, 2020. "Bob" was a graduate of Parma High School and attended Ohio University on a football scholarship. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was a U.S. Postal worker for 46 years. Bob was an active member of the Church of Christ, where he taught Sunday School, led devotions and hymns, and visited the infirm, living every day as an example of Christ's love. He was a talented artist and blessed countless others with his beautiful singing. He adored his children, grandchildren and Ellie and loved to fish with his son and best friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie Bodeker; brothers, Wayne and David Bodeker; former wife, Jeniene Frazer; and infant daughter, Alexandra Bodeker. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Denise) Bodeker and Brenda (Bob) Sampson; his grandchildren, Jordan, Rebecca and Justin Sampson; cherished friends, Hank Rubin, Wally and Carol Kobisky, Jerry and Nancy Berry, Ellie Wiggins and many more. His singing brought him and those who loved him such joy. Please consider taking a moment to listen to or sing one of his favorite hymns in his honor: "It Is Well With My Soul", "Blessed Assurance", "My God and I" and "Amazing Grace." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The West Side Church of Christ, 645 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333, The Columbus Street Church of Christ, 512 Columbus Rd., Bedford, Ohio 44146, or The Village of St. Edwards, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. A private service will take place and an open memorial service will be announced at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) "...Well done, good and faithful servant..." Matthew 25:23



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved