Robert A. Bodeker passed away on June 2, 2020. "Bob" was a graduate of Parma High School and attended Ohio University on a football scholarship. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was a U.S. Postal worker for 46 years. Bob was an active member of the Church of Christ, where he taught Sunday School, led devotions and hymns, and visited the infirm, living every day as an example of Christ's love. He was a talented artist and blessed countless others with his beautiful singing. He adored his children, grandchildren and Ellie and loved to fish with his son and best friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie Bodeker; brothers, Wayne and David Bodeker; former wife, Jeniene Frazer; and infant daughter, Alexandra Bodeker. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Denise) Bodeker and Brenda (Bob) Sampson; his grandchildren, Jordan, Rebecca and Justin Sampson; cherished friends, Hank Rubin, Wally and Carol Kobisky, Jerry and Nancy Berry, Ellie Wiggins and many more. His singing brought him and those who loved him such joy. Please consider taking a moment to listen to or sing one of his favorite hymns in his honor: "It Is Well With My Soul", "Blessed Assurance", "My God and I" and "Amazing Grace." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The West Side Church of Christ, 645 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333, The Columbus Street Church of Christ, 512 Columbus Rd., Bedford, Ohio 44146, or The Village of St. Edwards, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. A private service will take place and an open memorial service will be announced at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) "...Well done, good and faithful servant..." Matthew 25:23
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.