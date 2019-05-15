Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Robert A. Bonora


Robert A. Bonora, Sr. TOGETHER AGAIN

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert A. Bonora, Sr., 89, passed away May 11, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salem, Va.

Born in Quecreek, Pa. on January 8, 1930 to the late Ackille and Ida Bonora, Bob served his country during the Korean Conflict and moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1955. He worked for Ford Motor's Northfield Stamping Plant for 44 years, retiring in 1999.

In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in August of 2017. He is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. (Karla) of Las Vegas, Nev. and Nathan (Jennifer) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Liliauna, Karsyn, John and Andrew.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Funeral Home, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. Interment will take place at Beam Cemetery in Jennerstown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Instrumental Music Patrons (IMP) Percussion Fund, Cuyahoga Falls High School c/o Mr. Dustin Harris, 2300 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019
