Robert "Bob" A. Breznai, age 66, passed away on January 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Brenda of 41 years; his children Kristin (Scott) Harris, Kevin (Ched) Breznai, and Kyle Breznai; grandchildren, Natalie, Nolan, Nora, and Nadia; brothers, Steve (Nancy) and Jim. Calling hours will be Friday, January 17th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. Then calling hour on Saturday, January 18th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., Chaplin Bill Wisniewski officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories, condolences, and the full obituary can be found at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020