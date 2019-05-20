Robert A. DeVaughn



1930-2019



Robert "Bob" DeVaughn, born on May 29, 1930, passed away peacefully, May 14, 2019.



Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. He loved the outdoors, as he enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, and doing yardwork. Following a successful career in sales and cabinet design at Waterloo Home Supply in Akron, Ohio, Bob began a new job in the maintenance department, mainly as a rough mower, at The Sharon Golf Club in Sharon Center, Ohio. He retired this past fall at the age of 88, after 25 years of service. Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War in The United States Marine Corps, E25, 1st Marine Division. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Sharon Township for approximately ten years. He was a member of Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon Center, Ohio.



Bob was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Clara DeVaughn; brothers, Keith, Richard, Gerald, Hylbert; and sister, Maxine Chant.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gerrie; sons, Jeffrey and Michael (Amanda); and granddaughters, Melanie and Megan DeVaughn.



Family will welcome visitors on Thursday, May 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Road, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 (on the circle in Sharon Center), followed by a short memorial service in the church sanctuary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org), or to a . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary