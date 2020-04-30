|
God greeted his favorite and faithful servant into paradise. Bob Freund went home April 25, 2020. A beautiful heart and soul, he will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him; he is finally home, he now walks with God. Bob was an Air Force veteran and radio announcer at WAKR radio for 27 years. His show "The Dream Machine" was a favorite of many listeners. After his radio retirement, he became a STNA at Western Reserve Adult Day Care Center. He was a volunteered at WEYE Radio and St. Bernard Food Pantry. He leaves behind his wife, Lee; children: Dawn (Richard), Julie, Mike (Lisa), Vicki, Kelly, Don (Laura) and Barry; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a gracious thanks to Summa Hospice especially Deanna for all of their care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial was held April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Robert's final resting place was Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020