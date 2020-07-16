Robert A. Glaze, loving and loved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, died from suspected sudden cardiac death on July 8, 2020. Born in 1967 to Roberta and Stephen Glaze, Rob would attend Cloverleaf HS and graduate in 1986 with the explicit goal of becoming a band director. Rob attended Hiram College where he met his wife of 29 years, Kathleen Randby, and graduated in 1990 with a BA in Music Education. During his summers while in college, Rob proudly played his tuba with the 27th Lancers & Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps. After college, Rob took on alot of odd jobs including working at a gas station, a hotel, and with his father at Mailboxes Etc. Finally, after a few years, Rob found a job as a traveling band director for various private schools in Cleveland, and then a job working as a teacher in the Cleveland Public Schools, and then finally his pride and joy, Crestline Exempted Village Schools. Rob would work as a band director at Crestline for 15 years and during that time he became an integral part of both the school district and community. He was and is well respected and loved by his students and coworkers alike. Besides music, Rob loved gardening, literature, cooking, and debating (often) with his children, wife, strangers, and anyone about politics and history. He was a grounding force for his entire family and always unflappable in his demeanor. He was very intelligent and probably could have won several rounds of Jeopardy because he knew alot about everything. Rob liked people who were true to themselves and instilled that quality in his children, who he also gave his biting dry sense of humor. He leaves behind his wife, Kathleen (Randby); his children, Laurel (Patrick), Linden and Rowan; his mother, Roberta; brothers, Paul (Faith) and Jeffery (Kelly); along with many nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Glaze. Rob truly disliked flowers for funerals, so please remember him by a memorial donation to either the band/music program at Crestline at 401 Heiser Ct., Crestline, OH 44827 or Hiram College Music Program, PO Box 67, Hiram, OH 44234. Please remember Rob when planting a garden, watching a musical, or cooking a new and adventurous meal, and you can especially honor Rob by always exercising your right to vote. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Waite Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH. A Livestream Service will be available on the website Monday July 27, 2020 at 2 P.M. A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held in Crestline, OH later this year. Details will be posted on the funeral home website when available. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.waitefuneralhome.com
